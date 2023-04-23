IRCTC Kashmir Tour Package: Take a break from Delhi's heat at cheap prices; check itinerary, fare, other details (Pic: Pixabay)

IRCTC has introduced the coolest tour package to make your summer vacation enjoyable as heat-wave-like conditions have already begun to trouble people in many parts of India. This IRCTC Kashmir Tour Package is ideal for anyone looking for relief from Delhi's oppressive heat.

Kashmir, a miniature version of Switzerland, is renowned for its spectacular landscapes and exceptional weather. This package is the ideal way to spend your May in beautiful Kashmir because May is typically the hottest month of summer.

The tour will take place on May 5, 20, 27, and 28, and on June 3, 10, 11, and 17. The itinerary includes stops in Srinagar, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and other locations. The trip will be enchanting for the travellers, as the tour package's name implies.

IRCTC Kashmir Tour Package: Amenities provided

Round-trip tickets on Go Air between Delhi and Srinagar.

Shared use of an AC vehicle for sightseeing as specified in the itinerary.

Staying in comfortable lodgings in Pahalgam and Srinagar.

Shikara ride over Dal Lake

One night spent on a houseboat

Five breakfasts and five dinners

Insurance

IRCTC Kashmir Tour Package: Itinerary

This tour will begin at the airport in New Delhi, from where travellers can travel to Srinagar. The tourists will be driven to the hotel after their flight lands in Srinagar. A tour of the Mughal Gardens will be planned for the evening. Visitors will eat dinner as they make their way back to the hotel at night.

Then it will be sent from Srinagar to Sonamarg the following day. At a height of 2,800 metres above sea level, Sonamarg is located. Visitors may also visit Thajwas Glacier here. Visit the direct link to learn more about the itinerary in detail.

IRCTC Kashmir Tour Package: Ticket Prices

Single occupancy- Rs 48,740 per person

Double occupancy- Rs 32,030 per person

Triple occupancy- Rs 31,010 per person

Child With Bed (5-11Yrs)- Rs 28,010

Child With Bed (5-11Yrs)0 Rs 24,260

Child Without Bed (2-4Yrs)- Rs 14,960.