7 cities, over 5,300 kms, 8 events, 2 days: Itinerary of PM Modi’s pan-India tour explained

Before returning to Delhi, Modi will go from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh, then to Kerala in the south, the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu in the west.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 06:09 AM IST

Representational Image

In a whirlwind tour to launch several development projects in two states and a Union Territory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel more than 5,300 km through seven cities and attend eight programmes in 36 hours beginning Monday.

Modi will travel from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh in central India, then to Kerala in the south, followed by the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in the west, before returning to the national capital on Tuesday, officials said.

They said the prime minister will travel from Delhi to Khajuraho, covering a distance of around 500 km, and then to Rewa to participate in a National Panchayati Raj Day programme.

After this, he will come back to Khajuraho, covering a distance of around 280 km in the to and fro journey, and then travel to Kochi, covering an aerial distance of about 1,700 km, to participate in the Yuvam Conclave.

On Tuesday morning, Modi will travel from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram, covering a distance of about 190 km, where he will flag off a Vande Bharat Express train and also dedicate and lay the foundation stones of various projects.

From there, the prime minister will travel to Silvassa via Surat, covering about 1,570 km, the officials added.

At Silvassa, Modi will visit the NAMO medical college and dedicate and lay the foundation stones of various projects. After this, he will travel to Daman for the inauguration of the Devka seafront, following which he will go to Surat, covering about 110 km. From Surat, Modi will travel back to Delhi, adding another 940 km to his travel schedule, the officials said.

"The hectic schedule will see the prime minister travelling an aerial distance of around 5,300 km. To put this figure in perspective, one can look at the length of India from north to south, which is about 3,200 km," an official said, noting that the entire travel and other programmes of the prime minister are packed in only 36 hours.

Modi is known to keep a busy schedule during his travel, domestic as well as international, and officials have often highlighted how the prime minister ensures that his trips are packed with important meetings and programmes. 

