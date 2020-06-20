International Yoga Day 2020: PM Modi to address nation at 6:30 am on Sunday

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday. He was earlier scheduled to visit Leh for the occasion and address the country from there but it was called off due to the prevailing COVID-19 crisis.

Modi will now deliver the speech from New Delhi at 6:30 am.

As per reports, he will speak about the importance of Yoga Day and likely to practice a few Yoga asanas. His address and the event will be broadcast on DD National, DD News, All India Radio, besides social media handles of PM Narendra Modi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took to its official Twitter account to confirm the development. "PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation on International Day of Yoga at 6:30 am on 21 June 2020," a tweet from BJP said. Last year, PM Modi was the chief guest at an event on the occasion of the International Yoga Day in Ranchi.

Meanwhile, Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel has expressed hope that at least 10 million people will join him in performing Surya Namaskar on this year's International Day of Yoga on Sunday. He will perform Surya Namaskar at Purana Qila and urged everybody to join him in performing Surya Namaskar from their homes.

The minister also posted a video message on social media and urged all to share their Surya Namaskar videos with #10MillionSuryaNamaskar & #NamasteYoga hashtags on social media platforms so that it can become a public movement and creates health awareness among fellow citizens.

With the COVID-19 lockdown in place, this year's theme is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family' and people will be able to join the celebrations virtually at 6 am on June 21.

It will go digital for the first time since 2015 when it began to be celebrated annually across the world.