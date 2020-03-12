International Yoga Day to be held in Leh this year, PM Modi to lead event

The sixth International Yoga Day (IDY) will be celebrated on June 21 and its main event will be held at Leh this year. The event will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Shripad Naik informed on Wednesday.

"The main national event for the sixth International Day of Yoga, 2020 will be held on June 21 at Leh, the capital of Ladakh. The event will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Naik said at a press conference.

The minister also said that the event promises to be unique and different this time since such a large congregation for Yoga will be taking place in a high altitude location like Leh for the first time. Around 15,000 to 20,000 people are expected to gather at the venue at Leh.

The highlight of the event is a 45-minute yoga drill based on Common Yoga Protocol (CYP).

"Industrial bodies like CII and FICCI, educational bodies like CBSE, UGC and NCERT and various other stakeholders have already prepared plans and programmes for the IDY-2020. The preparatory activities normally start three to four months prior to IDY, through thousands of CYP training programmes across the country, Naik said.

In 2019, the Yoga Day event was held in Ranchi and the Prime Minister had participated in the event.

