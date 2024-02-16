Inside details of Asia's highest Shiv Mandir, it was constructed in 40 years, located in...

Built in South-Dravidian style, this temple is believed to be the highest Shiva temple in Asia.

India, a country known for its rich cultural heritage, is home to numerous temples that are not only architectural marvels but also hold immense religious significance. These temples spread across the country, attract millions of devotees and tourists every year. From the iconic temples of Varanasi and Rameshwaram to the majestic temples of Khajuraho and Konark, India offers a diverse range of spiritual experiences.

Today we are going to tell you about the Jatoli Shiv Mandir of Solan district in Himachal Pradesh which took around forty years to build this temple.

Although Jatoli Shiv Temple is 5 km away from the Solan city, it is thronged by a sea of devotees daily. This is a 108-feet-high temple, which was constructed in 40 years.

In the year 1950, Swami Krishnanand Paramhansa came here, and under his guidance, the construction work of the temple started. He had laid the foundation of this temple in 1974 and he took Samadhi in 1983, but the construction of the temple continued and now the temple is taken care of by the Temple Management Committee.

Temple priest Vikram Singh spoke to News18 that the father and son from Haryana also significantly contributed to the construction of the temple. He says that there was a shortage of water around the temple premises, so Baba, with his power, created a pond nearby.

Vice Chairman of the Temple Committee, Jai Lal Chaudhary said that Nathiram was a mason, he had helped in the construction of this temple. About four to five maps were shown, and then the mason said that will make it with the blessings of Maharaj.

Later, he said that Maharaj took Samadhi, but before that, he had gone to lay the foundation of the temple.

Interestingly, devotees across India and abroad visit this temple, built with crores of rupees. They have placed idols of many gods and goddesses everywhere. Crystal gem Shivalinga is also installed inside the temple. There are also statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Moreover, there is also a huge 11-feet-high gold urn at the upper end of the temple.