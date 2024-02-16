Twitter
Headlines

Meet Bollywood couple with combined net worth of Rs 1578 crore; own 17 cars, Rs 95 crore jewellery, bank balance is...

Inside details of Asia's highest Shiv Mandir, it was constructed in 40 years, located in...

Paytm Crisis: Big update by RBI on restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank; check details

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ben Duckett's century takes England to 207/2 at stumps on Day 2, trail by 238 runs

Meet man who cracked UPSC in 1990, now leads Rs 75256 crore govt company as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Bollywood couple with combined net worth of Rs 1578 crore; own 17 cars, Rs 95 crore jewellery, bank balance is...

Inside details of Asia's highest Shiv Mandir, it was constructed in 40 years, located in...

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ben Duckett's century takes England to 207/2 at stumps on Day 2, trail by 238 runs

10 symptoms of high blood sugar that appear in hands, legs

IPL 2024: Players with most matches as captain in tournament's history

5 Bollywood actresses who are single mom

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Meet Bollywood couple with combined net worth of Rs 1578 crore; own 17 cars, Rs 95 crore jewellery, bank balance is...

Devara Part One: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-starrer will release on this date, makers drop new poster

Not Bipasha Basu, Anil Kapoor, but these superstars were first considered by Abbas Mustan for Race

HomeIndia

India

Inside details of Asia's highest Shiv Mandir, it was constructed in 40 years, located in...

Built in South-Dravidian style, this temple is believed to be the highest Shiva temple in Asia.

article-main

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 06:39 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India, a country known for its rich cultural heritage, is home to numerous temples that are not only architectural marvels but also hold immense religious significance. These temples spread across the country, attract millions of devotees and tourists every year. From the iconic temples of Varanasi and Rameshwaram to the majestic temples of Khajuraho and Konark, India offers a diverse range of spiritual experiences.

Today we are going to tell you about the Jatoli Shiv Mandir of Solan district in Himachal Pradesh which took around forty years to build this temple.

Although Jatoli Shiv Temple is 5 km away from the Solan city, it is thronged by a sea of devotees daily. This is a 108-feet-high temple, which was constructed in 40 years.

Built in South-Dravidian style, this temple is believed to be the highest Shiva temple in Asia. 

In the year 1950, Swami Krishnanand Paramhansa came here, and under his guidance, the construction work of the temple started. He had laid the foundation of this temple in 1974 and he took Samadhi in 1983, but the construction of the temple continued and now the temple is taken care of by the Temple Management Committee.

Temple priest Vikram Singh spoke to News18 that the father and son from Haryana also significantly contributed to the construction of the temple. He says that there was a shortage of water around the temple premises, so Baba, with his power, created a pond nearby.

Vice Chairman of the Temple Committee, Jai Lal Chaudhary said that Nathiram was a mason, he had helped in the construction of this temple. About four to five maps were shown, and then the mason said that will make it with the blessings of Maharaj.

Later, he said that Maharaj took Samadhi, but before that, he had gone to lay the foundation of the temple.

Interestingly, devotees across India and abroad visit this temple, built with crores of rupees. They have placed idols of many gods and goddesses everywhere. Crystal gem Shivalinga is also installed inside the temple. There are also statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Moreover, there is also a huge 11-feet-high gold urn at the upper end of the temple.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Karisma Kapoor, but this actress was first choice opposite Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani

Meet actress who worked with Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Chiranjeevi, quit acting at peak of her career suddenly due to..

'Play some domestic matches': Fans react to Shubman Gill's batting failure in IND vs ENG 3rd Test

Meet man who makes Rs 3 crore an hour, Rs 5 lakh per minute, one of world’s…

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, featured highest-paid actress, was huge disaster at box office, earned only Rs..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE