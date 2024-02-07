Indian student chased, brutally attacked by 4 men in Chicago

A viral video on social media showed the student bleeding heavily as he described the horrific incident.

An Indian student from Hyderabad faced a brutal attack and was robbed of his phone by armed men in Chicago (US) on Tuesday (local time). A viral video on social media shows Syed Mazahir Ali bleeding heavily as he described the horrific incident. Ali can be heard saying that four people attacked him while he was going home. He is pursuing a master's degree at Indiana Wesleyan University in Chicago.

The Indian Consulate in Chicago has stated that it is in touch with Ali, as well as his wife in India. has assured all possible assistance to Ali and his family. "Consulate is in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife in India, Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi and assured all possible assistance," the Indian Consulate in Chicago wrote in a post on X.

Another video circulating on social media, which appears to be CCTV footage of the incident, shows Ali being chased by attackers on the streets of Chicago. The incident took place at a time when attacks against Indian-origin students in the US are on the rise. Last week, an Indian student in the United States named Shreyas Reddy was found dead in Cincinnati, Ohio. The cause of his death, however, remains unknown as of now.

(With inputs from ANI)

