Meet man who started selling mosquito nets from his room, now has Rs 2,400 crore net worth, he is from...

When Esha Deol said husband Bharat Takhtani was 'cranky and irritated' with her: 'I wasn't giving him...'

UAE to get its first Hindu temple: Here is all about BAPS Hindu Mandir that will be inaugurated by PM Modi on Feb 14

Donald Trump not immune from prosecution for trying to overturn 2020 election, rules US court

U19 World Cup 2024: Sachin Dhas, Uday Saharan power India to final after defeating South Africa by 2 wickets

Meet man who started selling mosquito nets from his room, now has Rs 2,400 crore net worth, he is from...

When Esha Deol said husband Bharat Takhtani was 'cranky and irritated' with her: 'I wasn't giving him...'

UAE to get its first Hindu temple: Here is all about BAPS Hindu Mandir that will be inaugurated by PM Modi on Feb 14

UAE to get its first Hindu temple: Here is all about BAPS Hindu Mandir that will be inaugurated by PM Modi on Feb 14

Spiritual leader Mahant Swami Maharaj will also attend the inauguration of the temple in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 09:22 PM IST

BAPS Hindu Mandir, the first Hindu stone temple in the Middle East, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14 in Abu Dhabi. Spiritual leader Mahant Swami Maharaj will also attend the inauguration of the temple at Abu Dhabi on Monday.

At the airport, Mahant Swami Maharaj was warmly greeted by Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance for the UAE, as per the official press release of BAPS Hindu Mandir.

"His Excellency said to His Holiness, 'Welcome to the UAE. Our nation is blessed with your presence. We are touched by your kindness and we feel your prayers.' In response, Mahant Swami Maharaj warmly replied, 'We are touched by your love and respect. The leaders of the UAE are great, good, and large-hearted'." the release stated as quoted by news agency ANI.

Here is all you need to know about the BAPS Hindu Mandir:

It is the UAE's first Hindu temple.

BAPS Hindu Mandir is built from pink Rajasthan sandstone and white Italian marble stone, carved in India and transported to UAE for assembly.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, donated 13.5 acres of land for the construction of the temple during PM Modi's visit to the country in 2015.

In January 2019, the UAE Government granted a further 13.5 acres of land, thus making a total of 27 acres of land gifted for the temple.

The foundation stone for the temple was laid by PM Modi in 2017.

Seven spires of the temple each relate to an Emirate of the UAE.

The temple's complex includes a visitor centre, prayer halls, thematic gardens, learning areas etc.

The temple has 100 sensors installed in its foundation and more sensors in other areas to check seismic activity, temperature changes, etc.

The cost of the building of the temple is estimated to be 400 million United Arab Emirates dirham.

 
