Rs 1,255 for 3 km journey: Check out Indian Railways' shortest train route

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Many people choose to travel by train because it is more than simply a mode of transportation in India. That really is a part of the Indian culture and vacation experience. With a distance of 3 kilometres, Maharashtra has a short Indian Railways railway line.

What is Indian Railways' shortest route?

There aren't many trains in Maharashtra that go the 3 kilometres between Nagpur and Ajni. Ixigo, a travel website, claims that it takes just 9 minutes to go from Nagpur to Ajni. According to the booking website RailYatri, the ticket for this travel is Rs 60 for the general class and Rs 175 for the sleeper class.

However, scheduling a sleeper class for a 9-minute trip makes no sense, thus most people take the general class. The cost of an AC 3-tier train coach ticket is Rs. 555, while an AC 2-tier train coach ticket costs Rs 760. While the cost of a ticket to ride in an AC 1-tier train coach is Rs 1,255.

What is Indian Railways' longest route?

The longest route train in the nation is called Vivek Express. On Swami Vivekananda's 150th birthday, this train's announcement was made. It travels from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Dibrugarh in Assam. It is nation's longest-distance train.

This train travels a long way of roughly 4300 kilometres.

This trip is completed in more than 80 hours. This train passes through 57 stations and 9 states in total during its voyage. This path is the longest in the entire subcontinent, not just in India. In terms of size, it ranks 24th in the world.

READ | IRCTC Ladakh Tour Package: Plan perfect getaway with packages starting from Rs 31,800, check all details here