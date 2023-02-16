Headlines

India

IRCTC Ladakh Tour Package: Plan perfect getaway with packages starting from Rs 31,800, check all details here

From ticket prices to booking info, here are all the information you need to know about the IRCTC Ladakh Tour Package.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 06:15 PM IST

Greet the summer with this incredible trip package to Ladakh from IRCTC. Check off your list and arrange that long-overdue trip to one of India's most serene locations. The area is ideal for trekkers because of the beautiful weather and breathtaking scenery.

For those palnning to visit, you can achieve your goal of visiting Ladakh on a tighter budget. IRCTC has created a unique package for travellers to Ladakh. Here is all the information you need to know about the IRCTC Ladakh Tour Package. This package will cover a number of tourist destinations during the trip.

IRCTC Ladakh trip package details

From April 22 to April 29, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) will provide a 6-night, 7-day Ladakh excursion. IRCTC trips will be available throughout May for individuals looking to schedule the ideal summer vacation escape. Flight travel is included in the "Discover Ladakh With IRCTC" package. During the fascinating tour, Leh, Sham Valley, Nubra Valley, Pangong, and Turtuk are just a few of the beautiful places that will be visited.

Tour amenities offered by IRCTC in Ladakh trip package

1. This package includes hotel stays in Leh for three nights, Nubra for two nights, and Pangong for one night.

2. The facility will offer six breakfasts, six lunches, and six dinners.

3. The tour guide will accompany you on sightseeing excursions from the second to the sixth day.

4. In some locations, the vehicle will have an oxygen cylinder set up for emergencies.

READ | IRCTC Dubai Honeymoon Package: Know prices, amenities, booking info, other details here

IRCTC Ladakh tour package prices

1. You must pay Rs. 46,950 if you take this trip by yourself.

2. A fee of Rs 39,990 per person must be paid simultaneously by two people.

3. A fee of Rs 38,990 per person must be paid by the three participants.

4. There is an additional charge for children. It will be necessary to pay Rs 36,300 with a bed and Rs 31,800 without a bed.

How to get tickets for the IRCTC Ladakh Tour?

You can make reservations for this tour package on the IRCTC's official website. Bookings may also be made through the IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices in addition to this. You can go to the IRCTC website for more details about the package.

 

