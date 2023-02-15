IRCTC Dubai Honeymoon Package: Know prices, amenities, booking info, other details here

Headlines

This software engineer-turned-actress, who owns an event management company, is set to share screen with Shah Rukh Khan

Vijay Varma reveals he once lost hope in his career, felt his dream was over: 'Jiske liye ghar se bhaaga...' | Exclusive

Maharashtra: More than 160 students suffer food poisoning symptoms in Sangli school

G20 Summit in Delhi: Retailers' body asks AAP govt to reconsider total shutdown from September 8-10

Tejashwi Yadav summoned by Gujarat court in defamation case over 'only Gujaratis can be thugs' remark

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This software engineer-turned-actress, who owns an event management company, is set to share screen with Shah Rukh Khan

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is leading India in Asia Cups; statical analysis

Vijay Varma reveals he once lost hope in his career, felt his dream was over: 'Jiske liye ghar se bhaaga...' | Exclusive

AI imagines Bollywood stars in Friends

Diabetes: 8 Indian chaats to manage blood sugar level 

8 Benefits of consuming honey with warm water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is leading India in Asia Cups; statical analysis

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Reflects on remarkable 183 run knock against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2012

Watch world champion Neeraj Chopra's touching gesture for Pak's Arshad Nadeem, both share Indian tricolour

This software engineer-turned-actress, who owns an event management company, is set to share screen with Shah Rukh Khan

Vijay Varma reveals he once lost hope in his career, felt his dream was over: 'Jiske liye ghar se bhaaga...' | Exclusive

Gulshan Devaiah says he was skeptical about playing 'bad guy' killer Char Cut Aatmaram in Guns & Gulaabs | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

IRCTC Dubai Honeymoon Package: Know prices, amenities, booking info, other details here

IRCTC Dubai Honeymoon Package: Multiple tourist attractions in the city of UAE are included in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) package.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 06:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IRCTC Dubai Honeymoon Package: If you are someone planning a fun trip to the stunning city of Dubai, then this is fantastic news for you. For passengers, Indian Railways has introduced a fantasy trip to Dubai. Multiple tourist attractions in the city of UAE are included in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) package.

This package includes accommodations, meals, transportation, and airline tickets for the traveller. The trip will last 5 days and 4 nights and starting on March 11 and ending on March 15.

IRCTC Dubai Tour Package: Fare

The package fare for one person will be Rs 1,01,800 if you choose to travel to Dubai using this plan. The package fare will be Rs. 85,100 for two to three people. The cost is Rs. 84,400 for a child with a bed and Rs. 73,300 for one without.

IRCTC Dubai Tour Package: Booking Information and required documents

For those interested in this Dubai package by IRCTC, you can make reservations on the official website of IRCTC or at one of their offices, which are usually found in the major train stations. Documents needed for booking include a coloured copy of your passport that has been scanned in JPEG format as well as your PAN card, most recent passport photo, and Aadhaar card.

IRCTC Dubai Tour Package: Facilities given

IRCTC will provide lodging, food, transportation, and airline tickets as part of this Dubai package. Although some amenities are not included in the package provided by the Railways to the passengers. These amenities include additional meals other than fixed meals provided by Indian Railways and any type of increase in airport taxes or fuel surcharges. The Railways will not pay the driver or the tour guide any tips or other personal costs.

READ | Nikki Yadav murder: Why was Delhi woman killed by live-in boyfriend Sahil Gehlot? Know gory details

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nuh Shobha Yatra Live Updates: Haryana on high alert, schools, banks shut and internet suspended

Virender Sehwag names this batter to finish as highest run-scorer in ODI World Cup; it's not Virat Kohli

Meet IPS officer Kartik Jivani, who cracked UPSC exam thrice to become IAS, his AIR is...

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI president Roger Binny, VP Rajeev Shukla to be in Pakistan on PCB's invitation

Naseeruddin Shah says 'mainstream cinema has ruined taste of audience': 'Every film has references from Mahabharata...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE