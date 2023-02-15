IRCTC Dubai Honeymoon Package: Know prices, amenities, booking info, other details here

IRCTC Dubai Honeymoon Package: Multiple tourist attractions in the city of UAE are included in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) package.

IRCTC Dubai Honeymoon Package: If you are someone planning a fun trip to the stunning city of Dubai, then this is fantastic news for you. For passengers, Indian Railways has introduced a fantasy trip to Dubai. Multiple tourist attractions in the city of UAE are included in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) package.

This package includes accommodations, meals, transportation, and airline tickets for the traveller. The trip will last 5 days and 4 nights and starting on March 11 and ending on March 15.

IRCTC Dubai Tour Package: Fare

The package fare for one person will be Rs 1,01,800 if you choose to travel to Dubai using this plan. The package fare will be Rs. 85,100 for two to three people. The cost is Rs. 84,400 for a child with a bed and Rs. 73,300 for one without.

IRCTC Dubai Tour Package: Booking Information and required documents

For those interested in this Dubai package by IRCTC, you can make reservations on the official website of IRCTC or at one of their offices, which are usually found in the major train stations. Documents needed for booking include a coloured copy of your passport that has been scanned in JPEG format as well as your PAN card, most recent passport photo, and Aadhaar card.

IRCTC Dubai Tour Package: Facilities given

IRCTC will provide lodging, food, transportation, and airline tickets as part of this Dubai package. Although some amenities are not included in the package provided by the Railways to the passengers. These amenities include additional meals other than fixed meals provided by Indian Railways and any type of increase in airport taxes or fuel surcharges. The Railways will not pay the driver or the tour guide any tips or other personal costs.

READ | Nikki Yadav murder: Why was Delhi woman killed by live-in boyfriend Sahil Gehlot? Know gory details