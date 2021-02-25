Indian Railways reactivates facility of UTS ON MOBILE App

In order to decongest ticket booking counters and to ensure smooth compliance of social distancing norms, facility to book unreserved tickets through UTS ON MOBILE app is being reactivated by Indian Railways.

To decongest ticket booking counters and to ensure smooth compliance of social distancing norms, facility to book unreserved tickets through UTS ON MOBILE App is being reactivated by Indian Railways. On Indian Railways unreserved train services are being introduced in a phased manner. In order to avoid any inconvenience to passengers in booking unreserved tickets and to ensure norms of social distancing at booking counters while purchasing the tickets.

It has been decided that in addition to UTS ON MOBILE App facility available on suburban sections, this facility may also be reintroduced on non-suburban sections of zonal Railways. Zonal Railways have been instructed that whenever unreserved train services are introduced on any zonal Railway, the zonal Railway concerned may accordingly enable UTS ON MOBILE App for issuing unreserved tickets.