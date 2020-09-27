Indian population still far from reaching herd immunity from COVID-19: Harsh Vardhan

The Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday that the Indian population is still far from reaching herd immunity against COVID-19 as shown by the Indian Council of Medical Research`s (ICMR) second Sero Survey

While interacting with social media users during Sunday Samvaad-3, Dr. Vardhan said: "The findings of the second sero survey are going to be released soon. But second sero survey indications are that we are far from having achieved any kind of herd immunity which necessitates that all of us should continue following COVID appropriate behaviour. The first sero-survey of May 2020 revealed that the nationwide prevalence of novel coronavirus infection was only 0.73 percent."

"ICMR is also actively investigating and researching reports of reinfection and although the number of reinfection cases is negligible at this moment, the government is fully seized of the importance of the matter," added the health minister.

Further, Dr Vardhan discouraged the wide usage of investigational therapies such as remdesivir and plasma therapies. "Government has issued regular advisories regarding the rational use of investigational therapies. The private hospitals have also been advised against routine use of these investigational therapies. The doctors in the States/UTs are being made aware of this through webinars and during the tele-consultation session of AIIMS," he said.

With a single-day spike of 88,600 new coronavirus cases, India's total case count neared the 60-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

As many as 1,124 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours taking the total count to 94,503, said the Union Health Ministry.

As per the Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 59,92,533 including 9,56,402 active cases, 49,41,628 cured, discharged or migrated.