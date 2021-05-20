Indian Navy's first destroyer INS Rajput to be decommissioned on May 21

INS Rajput, the first destroyer ship of the Indian Navy, is set to be decommissioned from service on Friday after 41 years of service. The then USSR-produced ship was commissioned on May 4, 1980 for the first time. It has served the Indian Navy for more than 41 years.

INS Rajput will be decommissioned in a ceremony at the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam. Owing to the ongoing COVID pandemic, the ceremony will be a low-key event, which will be attended only by the in-station officers and sailors, with strict observance of COVID protocols.

It is the first destroyer of the Indian Navy and was the ship that led the Kashin-class destroyers.

INS Rajput was constructed in the 61 Communards Shipyard in Nikolaev (present-day Ukraine) under her original Russian name `Nadezhny` meaning `Hope`.

The keel of the ship was laid on 11 Sep 1976 and it was launched on 17 Sep 1977. The ship was commissioned as INS Rajput on 04 May 1980 at Poti, Georgia by IK Gujral, the Ambassador of India to USSR with Capt Gulab Mohanlal Hiranandani as her first Commanding Officer.

Over her four decades of glorious service to the nation, the ship has the distinction of serving in both Western and Eastern Fleets, the Ministry said.

With the motto "Raj Karega Rajput" firmly etched in their minds and indomitable spirit, the gallant crew of INS Rajput have remained ever vigilant and always `on call` to protect the maritime interest and sovereignty of the nation.

The ship has participated in several operations aimed at keeping the nation secure. Some of these include Operation Aman off Sri Lanka to assist IPKF, Operation Pawan for patrolling duties off the coast of Sri Lanka, Operation Cactus to resolve hostage situation off the Maldives, and Operation Crowsnest off Lakshadweep.

In addition, the ship participated in numerous bilateral and multi-national exercises. The ship was also the first Indian Naval Ship to be affiliated with an Indian Army regiment - the Rajput Regiment.In the glorious 41 years of service, the ship had 31 Commanding Officers at her helm with the last CO taking charge of the ship on 14 Aug 2019. The Naval Ensign and the Commissioning Pennant would be hauled down for the last time onboard INS Rajput, symbolising the decommissioning, the Ministry of Defence said.