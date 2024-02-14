Indian Navy officers, sailors can now wear kurta-pyjama in officer messes and institutes

The Indian Navy has recently approved the use of kurta-pyjama attire in its messes, signaling a move towards embracing indigenous traditions and departing from colonial-era norms. Officers and sailors are now allowed to wear kurta-pyjamas, along with sleeveless jackets and closed formal shoes or sandals, for informal gatherings within naval premises.

The guidelines specify that the kurta should be solid-toned, with cuffs at the sleeves and reaching just up to the knee. Paired with narrow pyjamas featuring an elastic waistband and side pockets, the attire offers a blend of tradition and practicality. Female officers have similar options, such as kurta-churidar or kurta-palazzo combinations, ensuring inclusivity.

However, it's important to note that these regulations apply only to casual occasions within messes and institutes and not to operational settings like warships or submarines. The decision to adopt kurta-pyjamas came after discussions during the naval commanders’ conference, recognizing the attire as a representation of India's national identity and civil dress.

While this move aligns with Prime Minister Modi’s directive to shed colonial-era practices and promote cultural authenticity, there have been reservations voiced by some veterans, including former Chief Admiral Arun Prakash. They argue against overly emphasizing the rejection of colonial influences, fearing it might overshadow the patriotism of post-Independence generations of Indian Navy personnel.

In addition to attire changes, efforts are underway to "Indianize" rank names for sailors, and senior officers now wear epaulettes reflecting the heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This shift signifies a broader commitment to honoring India's cultural legacy within the Navy, fostering a sense of pride and identity among its personnel while embracing indigenous traditions.