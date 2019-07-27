Indian Navy invites applications for 400 sailor posts, apply @ joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy has invited applications to fill 400 sailors posts from candidates who passed their matriculate exam. Candidates who are interested in applying can log on to the official website - joinindiannavy.gov.in

The Indian Navy conveyed the information in a notification on its official website.

Candidates must have passed class 10th from any school recognised by the Government of India in order to apply for the job.

The last date to apply for the job is August 1, 2018.

Candidates can apply for the job of Steward or Hygienist or Chef in the Indian navy.

An initial payment of Rs 14, 600 will be provided during the initial training period after which they will be promoted to level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix ( Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100) + Rs 5,200 per month plus DA.

The candidates will only be promoted to level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix after candidates successfully completed the training period.

Candidates are required to pay Rs 205 through online banking as part of the application.

Candidates selection will be based on a computer-based test followed by a physical fitness Test.

The computer-based test also known as Indian Navy Entrance Test(INET) will be conducted in the month of September.

After completion of both the exams, a merit list will be published and accordingly candidates will be called for enrollment to INS Chilka in Odisha.

The final enrollment will only be possible after successfully completing the medical test at INS Chilka in Odisha.

Admit cards will only be issued to those candidates who have successfully submitted the application with the required fee amount.