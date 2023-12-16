Headlines

Indian Navy counter hijacking incident in Arabian Sea, here's how

The hijacking attempt was reported on Thursday and the Indian Navy sent its mission-deployed platforms to the area of the incident early on Friday.

PTI

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

The Indian Navy on Saturday said it swiftly responded to a maritime incident in the Arabian Sea involving the hijacking of a Malta-flagged vessel with 18 crew members on board.

The Navy's maritime patrol aircraft undertaking surveillance in the area and its warship on anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden were deployed to locate and assist the vessel -- MV Ruen -- after receiving a distress call from it.

The hijacking attempt was reported on Thursday and the Indian Navy sent its mission-deployed platforms to the area of the incident early on Friday, officials said.

The Navy said its aircraft flew over the hijacked vessel and it has been continuously monitoring movement of the vessel, which is now heading towards the coast of Somalia.

"Responding swiftly to the developing situation, the Indian Navy diverted its naval maritime patrol aircraft undertaking surveillance in the area and its warship on anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden to locate and assist MV Ruen," an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

"The aircraft overflew the hijacked vessel on the early morning of December 15 and the aircraft has been continuously monitoring the movement of the vessel, which is now heading towards the coast of Somalia," he said.

The official said the Indian Navy's warship deployed in the Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy patrol also intercepted the MV Ruen on Saturday morning.

The overall situation is being closely monitored, in coordination with other agencies in the area, he said.

"The Indian Navy remains committed to being a first responder in the region and ensuring the safety of merchant shipping, along with international partners and friendly foreign countries," the official said.

