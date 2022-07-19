Search icon
1.63 lakh Indians gave up their citizenship in 2021, over 78,000 settled in US: Centre in Lok Sabha

The data provided by the Centre mentions that there are 103 countries where Indians relinquished Indian citizenship.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 05:47 PM IST

File photo

A total of 1,63,370 Indians relinquished Indian Citizenship in 2021 and received citizenship from other countries, a trend noted highest since 2019.

The number of Indians who relinquished Indian Citizenship in 2019 and 2020 are 1,44,017 and 85,256 respectively.

A maximum of 78,284 Indians relinquished Indian Citizenship and received citizenship of the USA followed by 23,533 who took citizenship in Australia; 21,597 in Canada; and 14,637 in the UK in 2021.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday shared the data with the Lok Sabha that mentions "the number of Indians who relinquished Indian Citizenship in 2019, 2020, 2021 are 1,44,017; 85,256; and 1,63,370 respectively".

The data provided by the Minister mentions that there are 103 countries where Indians relinquished Indian citizenship. 

Rai replied to a query of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Haji Fazlur Rehman who asked whether the Minister of Home Affairs will be pleased to state the details and the number of persons who have renounced Indian citizenship till the current year since 2019.

The Minister cited details provided by the Ministry of External Affairs in respect of the number of Indians, who renounced Indian citizenship and the countries from which they have received citizenship.

Asked about the reasons given by these persons for renouncing Indian citizenship, Rai said, "Individuals renounced Indian citizenship for reasons personal to them".

