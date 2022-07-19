Centre received proposal to rename West Bengal as 'Bangla', says MHA

Proposal to rename bengal | Photo: ANI

The West Bengal government has sent a proposal letter to the centre, renaming the State "Bangla" in all three languages ie. Bengali, English and Hindi, informed the Ministry of Home Affairs in the Parliament on Tuesday.

Minister of State in Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai in a written reply to the Lok Sabha has informed that MHA has given a "No Objection Certificate (NOC)" to the proposals received during the last five years, for changing the name of cities across the country.

"A proposal has been received from the Government of West Bengal for renaming the State as "Bangla in all three languages i.e. Bengali, English and Hindi," he informed in the Parliament.

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP Saida Ahmad has asked a question about the details and the number of proposals received by the Ministry of Home Affairs for getting approval to change the city's name across the country, and whether the Government has revamped the guidelines for changing the names of the heritage places.

Rai replied that MHA has no such guidelines for the change of names of heritage places. In the year 2017, the Andhra Pradesh city "Rajahmundry" name was changed to "Rajamahendravaram".In 2018, the Jharkhand town "Nagar Untari" name was changed to Shri Banshidhar Nagar.

During the same year, Madhya Pradesh Nagar Panchayat town, "Birsinghpur Pali" name was changed to "Maa Birasini Dham". In the same year, the Uttar Pradesh city "Allahabad" name was changed to "Prayagraj".

In the year 2021, Madhya Pradesh city "Hoshangabad Nagar" name was changed to Narmadapuram and the city "Babai" name was changed to "Makhan Nagar. In the year 2022, the Punjab city "Shri Hargobindpur" name was changed to "Shri Hargobindpur Sahib".

He further informed that, in addition to the above details, a proposal for changing the name of "Nasrullaganj Nagar" to "Bherunda" has been received in the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 25, from the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from ANI)

