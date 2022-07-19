SC gives Nupur Sharma interim relief, issues notices to Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra

Photo: IANS

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave interim relief to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in cases over remarks against Prophet Muhammad. The SC also issued notices to states like Delhi, West Bengal, and Maharashtra on the plea of Nupur Sharma.

Sharma had sought revival of her withdrawn petition, protection from arrest and clubbing of FIRs lodged in several states over her controversial remarks. During the hearing, the SC said that it never wanted Nupur Sharma to visit every court for relief.

SC said that no coercive action will be taken against Nupur Sharma and fixed her plea for further hearing on August 10. The apex court also gave protection to Nupur Sharma from coercive action in FIRs/complaints that may be registered in future with regards to the issue.

(With inputs from PTI)