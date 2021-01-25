Indian Army chopper crash lands in Jammu's Kathua, one pilot dead, another injured

An Indian Army helicopter crash landed near a brigade headquarters in Lakhanpur area of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (January 25), Indian Army confirmed. Reports quoting eyewitness suggest that an Advanced Light Helicopter 'Dhruv' crashed after getting caught in wires, however, there was no immediate confirmation by the Army about the cause of crash.

Sources say that one pilot died and another pilot is critical. They were admitted to a nearby Army hospital.

According to sources, Lt Col Rishav Sharma was declared dead and Captain Anjani Kumar Singh was on ventilator. They belong to 254 Army Aviation Wing (Mamun cantt).

The Dhruv chopper crashed during routine Patrolling incident in the Army Area of 401 R T Brigade at Basohli Morh of Kathua district.