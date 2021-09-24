India-US ties will get stronger than before: PM Modi tells Joe Biden during bilateral meet

During his first bilateral meet with US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he is taking initiatives to implement his vision for India-US relations.

PM Modi also thanked Biden for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation at the White House.

"I thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me and my delegation. Earlier, we had an opportunity to hold discussions and at that time you had laid out the vision for India-US bilateral relations. Today, you are taking initiatives to implement your vision for India-US relations," PM Modi while interacting with the Biden.

The delegation-level talks between PM Modi and US President Biden began here at the White House on Friday. This is the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden assumed office as US President in January this year.

Moments before his meeting with PM Modi, Biden said he is looking forward to strengthening the deep ties between the two countries.

Also read PM Modi holds first bilateral meet with US President Joe Biden at White House

"This morning I'm hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for a bilateral meeting. I look forward to strengthening the deep ties between our two nations, working to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, and tackling everything from COVID-19 to climate change," Biden said in a tweet.

During the meeting, the two leaders will review the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the two countries. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The bilateral meeting between the Prime Minister and the US President will be followed by the first in-person Quad leaders' summit.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with United States Vice President Kamala Harris and Prime Ministers of Australia and Japan.