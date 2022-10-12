India to meet 25 percent of global energy demand growth over next 20 years: Hardeep Puri

According to India's petroleum minister, Hardeep Puri, 25 per cent of the increase in the world's energy demand over the next two decades will come from that country.

He said India's energy policy takes into account commitments to the global commons, the green transition, and making sure that everyone has access to, and can afford energy.

These comments were given by Puri on Tuesday at a roundtable in Houston, Texas, on "Opportunities in the India-US Strategic Partnership."

He said that India had made significant progress toward low-carbon growth, notably by utilising cutting-edge technologies like hydrogen and biofuels.

The minister emphasised that despite the difficult energy environment now in place, India's commitment to energy transitions and its targets for climate mitigation will not waver.

More than 60 people from 35 different firms attended the roundtable, including senior executives from major energy companies like ExxonMobil, Chevron, Chieniere, Lanzatech, Honeywell, BakerHughes, Emerson, and Tellurian, to mention a few. The event was also attended by Indian energy PSUs.

According to Puri, India is making significant changes to rationalise and encourage exploration and production by eliminating no-go zones by 99 per cent, opening up around one million sq km, and making high-quality geological data accessible through the National Depository Registry.

(With inputs from IANS)