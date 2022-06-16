India successfully test fires Prithvi-2 missile capable of carrying nuclear weapons, know all features

(Image Source: Twitter@prasarbharati)

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the short-range nuclear-capable ballistic missile Prithvi-2 from an Integrated Test Centre in Odisha. This comes days after conducting a routine test of its nuclear-capable Agni missile. According to the Defence Ministry, the Prithvi-2 missile was test fired at around 7.30 pm.

The Defence Ministry said that the missile met all the prescribed operational and technical parameters during the test. The Defence Ministry in a statement said, "The short-range ballistic missile Prithvi-2 was successfully test-fired on June 15 at around 7.30 pm from an Integrated Test Centre at Chandipur, Odisha."

According to the Defence Ministry, the Prithvi-2 missile system is considered extremely successful and is capable of hitting the target with a very high degree of accuracy.

What you should know about Prithvi-2 missile

Prithvi-2 is a single-stage missile that falls under the liquid fuelling category and is known to have a maximum warhead mounting capability of 500 kg and a range of 250 km (160 mi). It was developed by DRDO and was first used by the Indian Air Force.

It was first test-fired on January 27, 1996 and the development stages were completed in 2004. The missile features measures to deceive anti-ballistic missiles. India has three Prithvi missiles with Prithvi-1 having a range of 150 km, Prithvi-2 with 250 km range and Prithvi-3 with 350 km range.

The Prithvi Missile is an indigenously developed missile by DRDO (Defence Research & Development Organisation) under the flagship of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP).

Can destroy enemy positions even at night

The special thing is that Prithvi-2 missile is also capable of carrying nuclear weapons and with this the enemy can be attacked even at night. This missile has been tested for surface to surface strike. Prithvi-2 has a range of 250 km. It can be launched from mobile launcher.

Earlier in 2018, Prithvi-2 missile was tested at night of February 21. After this, two consecutive tests of Prithvi-2 were done on November 20, 2019. All these tests were done from this range of Chandipur and were done at night.

Capable of carrying weapons up to 1000 kg

The Prithvi-2 missile can carry a weapon ranging from 500 to 1000 kg and is powered by a two-engine liquid propellant. Officials said that the state-of-the-art missile uses an inertial guidance system to hit its target. This missile is tested under the supervision of the Strategic Force Command of the Army and monitored by DRDO scientists.

According to sources, the trajectory of the missile was tracked by radar, electro-optical tracking system and telemetry stations off the Odisha coast of DRDO.