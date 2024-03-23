Twitter
'India stands in solidarity with Russia': PM Modi condemns 'heinous terrorist attack' in Moscow

Assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing more than 60 people, injuring over 100 and setting fire to the venue in a brazen attack, according to media reports.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 08:26 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India strongly condemns the heinous terror attack in Moscow and stands in solidarity with the government and the people of Russia in this hour of grief.

Assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing more than 60 people, injuring over 100 and setting fire to the venue in a brazen attack, according to media reports.

''We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims,'' PM Modi said in a post on X.

''India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief,'' he said.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on affiliated channels on social media. A US intelligence official told The Associated Press that US intelligence agencies had learned the group's branch in Afghanistan was planning an attack in Moscow and shared the information with Russian officials.

The attack, which left the concert hall in flames with a collapsing roof, was the deadliest in Russia in years and came as the country's war in Ukraine dragged into a third year. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin called the raid a "huge tragedy." The Kremlin said President Putin was informed minutes after the assailants burst into Crocus City Hall, a large music venue on Moscow's western edge that can accommodate 6,200 people. 

The attack took place as crowds gathered for a performance by the Russian rock band Picnic. The Investigative Committee, the top state criminal investigation agency, reported early Saturday that more than 60 people were killed. Health authorities released a list of 145 injured — 115 of them hospitalized, including five children.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

