Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Astronomical Union names asteroid 'Jayantmurthy' in honor of Indian scientist

ISIS claims responsibility for terror attack on Moscow concert hall; US claims of warning Russia about impending attack

Martyr's Day 2024: History, significance and everything you need to know

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: BSEB Inter results to be announced today; check time, how to download

Inspired by Ramayana, man in MP gifts mother footwear made from his own skin

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Astronomical Union names asteroid 'Jayantmurthy' in honor of Indian scientist

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

10 foods to avoid when you have arthritis

List of players injured/unavailable in IPL 2024

Indian batters with most runs in T20 cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

Madgaon Express box office collection day 1: Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary's comedy opens at Rs 1.50 crore

This actress took loan from father, worked as cleaner at food joint for Rs 1500, later became top TV star, now...

Who was Ashwatthama? Mahabharata's mysterious warrior who is believed to be alive, will be played by Shahid Kapoor

HomeWorld

World

ISIS claims responsibility for terror attack on Moscow concert hall; US claims of warning Russia about impending attack

A group of armed men stormed into Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow and opened fire and detonated explosives among the crowd on Friday (local time).

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 06:38 AM IST

article-main
Attack in Moscow concert hall (Photo: Reuters)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the massive attack on concert hall in the Russian capital that left at least 40 people dead and over 100 wounded, CNN reported.

A group of armed men stormed into Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow and opened fire and detonated explosives among the crowd on Friday (local time). The terror group took responsibility for the attack in a short statement published by ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq on Telegram on Friday. 

However, ISIS has not provided any evidence to support the claim.Video footage from the site of the attack, the Crocus City Hall concert venue on fire with smoke billowing into the air. It showed crowds of people huddling together, screaming and ducking behind cushioned seats as gunshots started echoing in the vast hall.

State-run RIA Novosti reported the armed individuals "opened fire with automatic weapons" and "threw a grenade or an incendiary bomb, which started a fire." 

They then "allegedly fled in a white Renault car," the news agency said.The claim by the Islamic State was also confirmed by US officials shortly afterwards, the New York Times reported.

The US officials said they had privately apprised Russian officials about the intelligence pointing to an impending attack, the New York Times reported.The United States collected intelligence in March that Islamic State-Khorasan, known as ISIS-K, the branch of the group based in Afghanistan, had been planning an attack on Moscow, according to officials. 

ISIS members have been active in Russia, a US official said.After a period of relative quiet, the Islamic State has been trying to increase its external attacks, according to US counterterrorism officials. Most of those plots in Europe have been thwarted, prompting assessments that the group has diminished capabilities.

The attack on Friday in Moscow, followed by the one in Iran in January, could prompt a reassessment of its ability to strike outside its home territory, according to the NYT."ISIS-K has been fixated on Russia for the past two years," frequently criticising President Vladimir Putin in its propaganda, said Colin P Clarke, a counterterrorism analyst at the Soufan Group, a security consulting firm based in New York."ISIS-K accuses the Kremlin of having Muslim blood in its hands, referencing Moscow's interventions in Afghanistan, Chechnya and Syria," he added.

The US officials said that in addition to publicly warning on March 7 about a possible attack, they had privately told Russian officials about the intelligence pointing to an impending attack, the New York Times reported. But, it is not clear how much information Washington gave to the Moscow officials beyond what was in the public warning.Earlier, the US had also warned Iran of a possible attack ahead of twin bombings in January that killed at least 103 people and wounded 211 others at a memorial service for Iran's former top general, Qassim Suleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone strike four years before. 

ISIS-K claimed responsibility for that attack too.Meanwhile, regional governor Andrey Vorobyov said everything was being done to save people in what is now the deadliest terror attack on Moscow in decades. A SWAT team was called to the area and more than 70 ambulance teams and doctors were assisting victims.115 people have been hospitalised, including five children, the Russian Health Ministry told TASS. 60 people are in a 'serious condition'.

Moscow City Duma Chairman Alexey Shaposhnikov called on Moscow residents to donate blood to help treat victims, saying that "this is a matter of life and death for dozens of people," as reported by CNN.Around 100 people were evacuated from the building by firefighters, TASS reported. 

Rescuers are still working to get people off the roof, according to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation.  

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha Constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS polls, past results, check all updates

IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as CSK captain

TCS inks 7-year deal to transform Denmark-based Ramboll’s IT infrastructure

This adorable clip of two baby elephants playing will melt your hearts, watch

Lok Sabha polls 2024: All about Ghaziabad Lok Sabha Constituency, a BJP stronghold since 2008

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement