India sees 27,114 new coronavirus cases, tally crosses 8 lakh-mark

In another highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases, India on Saturday reported 27,114 new cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 519 deaths were reported during this period.

With this, the country's total count has crossed the eight lakh-mark.

The total number of positive cases in the country stands at 8,20,916, including 2,83,407 active cases, 5,15,386 cured/discharged/migrated and 22,123 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With as many as 2,38,461 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,30,261) and Delhi (1,09,140).

At many as 1,13,07,002 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till July 10. Out of these 2,82,511 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, the trend of rising recovery rate in the country continues with the figure rising to 62.42% on Friday, official data showed.

"The improvement in recovery rate is the result of combination of preemptive, proactive and graded steps taken by the Centre in collaboration with the states and UTs," the ministry said on Friday.

At the national level, the fatality rate among COVID-19 patients is 2.72%. This is lower than the fatality rates observed in many other countries in the world, the ministry added.