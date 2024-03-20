Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor who once struggled for Rs 32 meal, shared rented room with 4 others, then became OTT star, he is now...

India's youth becoming job-provider instead of job-seeker: PM Modi at Startup Mahakumbh

Delhi HC seeks ED response on CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging summons issued to him

Meet Kendra Mysore, yesteryear actress' glamorous daughter who resembles her mom, she is going viral for...

‘Customers could get into trouble…’: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal takes U-turn on new t-shirt

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna’s first look as Srivalli from Pushpa 2 leaked, video goes viral

Meet actor who once struggled for Rs 32 meal, shared rented room with 4 others, then became OTT star, he is now...

Delhi HC seeks ED response on CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging summons issued to him

Do astronauts get headaches in space? know here

Tips to reduce sugar consumption

Tips to build confidence in kids

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Meet actor who once struggled for Rs 32 meal, shared rented room with 4 others, then became OTT star, he is now...

When Akshay Kumar took revenge like Ratan Tata, bought same property from where he...

Meet actress who started working at 5, could not go to school, quit acting at peak of career to marry..

HomeIndia

India

India's youth becoming job-provider instead of job-seeker: PM Modi at Startup Mahakumbh

India today is the world's 3rd largest startup ecosystem.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 01:22 PM IST

article-main
Photo: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Startup Mahakumbh on Wednesday, said India has startups across sectors and people have instead of seeking jobs become a job provider.

"The world sees the capability of Indian youth. Trusting their capabilities, we decided to fuel their aspirations. We have transformed people's thinking; instead of being a job-seeker, the youth is now keen on becoming a job-provider," PM Modi said in his address.

The space sector, which was once in shackles of the government, now has over 50 startups, he said. Space sector was opened to private players recently. India today is the world's 3rd largest startup ecosystem.

There are over 1.25 lakh registered startups which generate employment for over 12 lakh people. India has over 110 unicorns, the country's startups have registered over 12,000 patents by far.

Stating that when the country is working on the roadmap for a developed India by 2047, he asserted that this Startup Mahakumbh has great importance.

"Over the past decades, we have seen how India has left its mark in the IT and software sector. Now we are seeing the trend of innovation and start-up culture continuously increasing in India," PM Modi said.

Taking a jibe, at Opposition political parties, he said many people try to launch political startups but the difference between them and the original startups is the latter's thrust for new ideas.

"Many people try to 'launch' startups, especially in politics, sometimes multiple times... The difference between you and them is that you're experimental. You try new ideas after the failure of one launch," he said.

Over the past decades, India has made huge strides in the software and IT sector.

"Today, the energy and vibe is amazing. Strolling along the (exhibition) stalls and watching your inventions, I could feel the vibe that India's future holds many Unicorns and Decacorns. For promoting startups, India made the right decisions at the right time," PM Modi said.

As he arrived for the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a walkthrough of the exhibition section, and also spoke to some of the participants.

Further, PM Modi said 'Startup India' initiative provided a platform for innovative ideas, connected those to funding sources, and began 'Tinkering Labs' and 'Incubating Labs'.

"All such efforts helped the youth from tier 2 and tier 3 cities to incubate their ideas. Today, we can proudly say that our startup ecosystem is not limited to mega cities. In fact, youth from small cities are pioneering the revolution in the startup ecosystem," he added.

Sharing a personal story, he apprised the gathering on how he is using AI to translate his speech in regional languages.

His address also found mentions of India's UPI which was widely appreciated by global leaders during the G20 Summit last summer.

"During the G20 Summit, leaders from various countries were awestruck by our UPI. UPI has strengthened our efforts for financial inclusion. It has helped India to bridge the rural-urban divide. India has democratized the use of technology. We have risen above the 'haves and have-nots' debate," PM Modi said.

UPI is India's mobile-based fast payment system, which facilitates customers to make round-the-clock payments instantly, using a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) created by the customer.
The UPI payment system has become hugely popular for retail digital payments in India, and its adoption is increasing at a rapid pace. The share of UPI in digital payments in India has reached close to 80 per cent in 2023.

A key emphasis of the Indian government has been on ensuring that the benefits of UPI are not limited to India only; other countries, too, benefit from it. So far, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, France, UAE, and Singapore have partnered with India on emerging fintech and payment solutions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna’s first look as Srivalli from Pushpa 2 leaked, video goes viral

Bastar, The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen says critics told him they reviewed his film without watching | Exclusive

Meet superstar, who left police job, gave back-to-back superhit films, bought haunted bungalow, his life changed when...

MS Dhoni's 1st IPL auction beats Virat Kohli's pay by whopping 4900%, here how RCB star competed with CSK skipper

Citadel Honey Bunny: Prime Video announces Indian version of Russo Brothers' series starring Varun, Samantha, Kay Kay

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement