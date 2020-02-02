India's second confirmed case of coronavirus found in Kerala

The second positive case of coronavirus infection in India was confirmed on Sunday. The incident has been reported from Kerela, and the patient had a history of travel to China, according to a statement by the government.

The patient has been admitted to the hospital and is kept in isolation. His condition is said to be stable.

It may be noted that the first case of the deadly coronavirus was also confirmed from Kerala.

Multiple suspected cases have been reported in India so far, however, none of them has been confirmed. The patients have been under observation.

Earlier on Sunday, the second Air India flight carrying 323 Indians and seven Maldivian citizens landed in Delhi. Four Indians could not board the second flight after they reported high temperatures, PTI reported.

The evacuation was carried out using Air India's jumbo B747, which made two flights to Wuhan city - the ground zero of the coronavirus epidemic that has killed 304 people and infected 14,380 others.

On Saturday, the first flight left with 324 stranded Indians, mostly students from Wuhan.

Meanwhile, the death toll in China due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak has reached 304, while the number of cases has climbed to 14,380, Chinese health officials informed on Sunday.

The cases have been reported in 31 provincial-level regions of the country, according to the daily report by the National Health Commission (NHC).

Another 4,562 new suspected cases were reported on Saturday, said the commission. All the deaths are in Hubei Province.