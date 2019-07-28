India's Africa Focus: President in Benin, Defence Minister in Mozambique

India has taken up a number of development projects in Africa.

Upping its focus ties with African nations, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday reached West African country of Benin as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is visiting Mozambique.

President Kovind reached Porto-Novo on Sunday and will address the national assembly on Monday. Benin is a signatory of India-led International Solar Alliance and New Delhi is the largest trading partner of the country with trade growing at US $100 million in one year.

President Kovind arrives in Cotonou, Benin on the first leg of his three nation state visit.



Foreign Minister @AAgbenonciMAEC of Benin receives the President on his arrival at the airport.



He is the first Indian President to visit Benn pic.twitter.com/rHOsMZMGu1 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 28, 2019

President is currently on a 3-nation tour of West African countries -- Benin, Gambia and Guinea - from July 28 to August 3. President Kovind will be received by President of Gambia in Banjul, Gambia. President will address National assembly of Gambia as well. In all 3 countries, he will be meeting the Indian community members.

"Engagement with Africa is one of the priorities of foreign policy and we are looking at countries where high-level visits have not taken place," Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs said.

New Delhi has taken up a number of development projects in Africa including two regional hospitals in Guinea with help of Indian line of credit worth US $35 million. The national assembly of Gambia has been built with the help of the Indian line of credit.

This is the 10th foreign visit by the President since taking charge.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on a 3-day visit to Mozambique. This is the first bilateral visit by any Indian Defence Minister to the East African country. On the first day, Rajnath Singh visited the headquarters of Forças Armadas de Defesa de Moçambique (FADM), the national armed forces of Mozambique.

He tweeted, "India is willing to forge a strong bilateral relationship with Mozambique by increasing regular engagement and cooperation in multiple spheres."

Reached Maputo in Mozambique and visited the FADM Military Headquarters this evening.



India is willing to forge a strong bilateral relationship with Mozambique by increasing regular engagement and cooperation in multiple spheres. @IndiainMoz pic.twitter.com/vezaVO9CAZ — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 28, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the country in July 2016.

There have been 29 visits to Africa at the level of President, Vice President and Prime Minister in last 5 years. Next year the India-Africa forum summit will take place in Africa.