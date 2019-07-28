India's Africa Focus: President in Benin, Defence Minister in Mozambique

Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

Will it rain tomorrow in Delhi? Check latest IMD forecast here

'Rab ka banda...': Dhanashree Verma's cute birthday wish for Yuzvendra Chahal as leggie turns 33

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

HomeIndia

India

India's Africa Focus: President in Benin, Defence Minister in Mozambique

India has taken up a number of development projects in Africa.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Jul 28, 2019, 11:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Upping its focus ties with African nations, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday reached West African country of Benin as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is visiting Mozambique. 

President Kovind reached Porto-Novo on Sunday and will address the national assembly on Monday. Benin is a signatory of India-led International Solar Alliance and New Delhi is the largest trading partner of the country with trade growing at US $100 million in one year. 

President is currently on a 3-nation tour of West African countries -- Benin, Gambia and Guinea - from July 28 to August 3. President Kovind will be received by President of Gambia in Banjul, Gambia. President will address National assembly of Gambia as well. In all 3 countries, he will be meeting the Indian community members.  

"Engagement with Africa is one of the priorities of foreign policy and we are looking at countries where high-level visits have not taken place," Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs said.

New Delhi has taken up a number of development projects in Africa including two regional hospitals in Guinea with help of Indian line of credit worth US $35 million. The national assembly of Gambia has been built with the help of the Indian line of credit. 

This is the 10th foreign visit by the President since taking charge.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on a 3-day visit to Mozambique. This is the first bilateral visit by any Indian Defence Minister to the East African country. On the first day, Rajnath Singh visited the headquarters of Forças Armadas de Defesa de Moçambique (FADM), the national armed forces of Mozambique.

He tweeted, "India is willing to forge a strong bilateral relationship with Mozambique by increasing regular engagement and cooperation in multiple spheres."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the country in July 2016. 

There have been 29 visits to Africa at the level of President, Vice President and Prime Minister in last 5 years. Next year the India-Africa forum summit will take place in Africa. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

National Mango Day 2023: Five key health benefits of different varieties of Mangoes

‘If I get citizenship, I will…’: Pakistani national Seema Haider files mercy petition as couple fall sick

Sara Ali Khan opens up about social media negativity, comments on her personal life: 'I hear everything but...'

Kalki 2898 AD glimpse reaction: Twitterati say Prabhas, Deepika Padukone film will 'create history for Indian cinema'

IPS Sakshi Verma: Cleared UPSC in 4th attempt, now worst nightmare of drug peddlers; success story of ‘Lady Singham’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE