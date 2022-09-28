Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Lt General Anil Chauhan (retired) appointed India's Chief of Defence Staff

Lt General Anil Chauhan (retired) appointed India's Chief of Defence Staff.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 07:05 PM IST

Lt General Anil Chauhan (retired) appointed India's Chief of Defence Staff
Lt General Anil Chauhan (retired) (file photo)

The Centre has appointed Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who will also function as Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs.

Lt General Chauhan had retired as Eastern Command Chief in May 2021. His appointment comes nine months after the death of General Bipin Rawat, the first CDS, in a helicopter crash in December 2021.

General Rawat took charge as India's first Chief of Defence Staff in January 2020. The position was created to integrate the three services - the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan had held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir and North-East India.

Who is Anil Chauhan?

Born on May 18, 1961, Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. 

In the rank of Maj General, the officer had commanded an Infantry Division in the critical Baramula sector in the Northern Command. Later as Lt General, he commanded a corps in the North East and subsequently went to become the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command from September 2019 and held the charge until his retirement from the service in May 2021.

READ | 'Want condoms too?': Bihar IAS officer's shocking reply to girl's sanitary pad request, watch

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Monkeypox outbreak: Know what WHO meant by ‘sexual partners’ comment, 5 important points
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Surface Duo 3 may feature similar design as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.