Navratri bonanza for government employees: From DA hike to bonus, know here

Photo: File

The Central government approved the proposal for a much-awaited hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for lakhs of government employees and pensioners on Wednesday (September 28). Apart from the DA, the union cabinet made some other big announcements for government employees that comes as a befitting Navratri gift for the people.

Here are all the lastest updates:

Hike in DA

Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced that the Dearness Allowance (DA) for 50 lakh government employees and 62 lakh pensioners have been increased from 34 per cent to 38 per cent. Dearness Allowance (DA) is the cost-of-living adjustment allowance that the government pays to the employees of the public sector as well as pensioners of the same.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY)

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) will now be extended by three months, it was earlier scheduled to end by March 31. The PM-GKAY is part of Atmanirbhar Bharat to supply free food grains to migrants and the poor. After the extension, the PM-GKAY scheme which began in March 2020 will cost the government an additional amount of Rs 40,000 crore.

PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana extension

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has also approved a 78-day production-linked bonus (PLB) for railway employees for 2021-22. Around 11 lakh non-gazetted railway employees will benefit from this move. This scheme will put an additional burden of Rs 2,000 crore on the Indian Railways.

Railways redevelopment programme

The Cabinet has also green-signalled several projects of the railway redevelopment programme. Under the railway redevelopment scheme, many railway stations will be redeveloped or upgraded. The scheme of station redevelopment is in synergy with the Smart City Project launched by the Government of India.

Read: 7th Pay Commission update: DA hiked by 4 percent for central govt employees, check how much salary will increase