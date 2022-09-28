Search icon
'Want condoms too?': Bihar IAS officer's shocking reply to girl's sanitary pad request, watch

Bihar: IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra heads the state's Women and Child Development Corporation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 06:47 PM IST

Bihar IAS officer (Photo: Screengrab from the viral video)

A Bihar woman IAS officer gave a shocking reply to a girl when the latter asked about free sanitary pads from the government. The incident took place on Tuesday at a workshop on ‘Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar'. 

“Can the government give sanitary pads?” the girl student asked, to which IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra replied, “Tomorrow you'll say the government can give jeans too. And why not some beautiful shoes after that?”

The IAS officer added, “You will eventually expect the government to give you family planning methods, condoms, too.”

Watch the video here:

When the student reminded her that people's votes make the government, the officer said: “This is heights of stupidity. Don't vote, then. Become Pakistan. Do you vote for money and services?”

The IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra heads the state's Women and Child Development Corporation. The corporation organised a function in partnership with Unicef and other organisations on Tuesday.

