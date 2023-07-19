Headlines

India

INDIA: In Opposition alliance’s name, ‘democratic’ was replaced by ‘developmental’ due to…

The name INDIA is said to have been suggested by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 07:36 AM IST

INDIA, the name for the 26-member bloc set to take on BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, stands for Indian Developmental Inclusive Alliance. The name was unanimously decided by the members for the alliance after extensive deliberations. 

INDIA was accompanied by other suggestions such as “India's Main Front (IMF)”, “Indian People's Front”, “Indian Progressive Front”, “Indian Popular Front” and “We For India”, according to sources.

The name was suggested by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Most leaders agreed on the name INDIA. Other prominent names, “India’s Main Front” was suggested by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar while CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury suggested “We for India”.

As per the original suggestion, INDIA stood for “Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance”. However the word "democratic" was replaced by “developmental” due to objections by Kumar and Yechury that it sounded too similar to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), sources added. 

 

(Inputs from PTI)

