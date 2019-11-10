India hits back at Pakistan for 'unwarranted and gratuitous' remarks on Ayodhya verdict

India has firmly rejected Pakistan's comments on the timing of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, calling Pakistan's 'pathological compulsion' to comment on India's internal affairs 'unwarranted and gratuitous' and condemned their intent to spread hatred.

In response to comments made by Pakistan on matters internal to India, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "We reject the unwarranted and gratuitous comments made by Pakistan on the judgement of the Supreme Court of India on a civil matter that is completely internal to India. It pertains to the rule of law and equal respect for all faiths, concepts that are not part of their ethos."

The spokesperson added that Pakistan's compulsion to comment on India's internal affairs was a 'pathological' one and obviously intended to spread hatred. "So, while Pakistan's lack of comprehension is not surprising, their pathological compulsion to comment on our internal affairs with the obvious intent of spreading hatred is condemnable," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said while addressing a press conference.

Earlier, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had expressed deep dissatisfaction regarding the timing of the Ayodhya verdict coinciding with the inauguration of the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara Corridor, calling the decision 'insensitive'.

In a 5-0 unanimous decision, the Supreme Court on Saturday ruled that the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya will go to Hindus while Muslims will be given a 5-acre plot at an alternate location in the city for construction of the mosque.

The apex court, however, handed over the land to the government to take measures for maintaining peace and harmony and law and order. The government will create a Board of Trust and formulate a scheme within 3 months.

"The land will be allotted to the Sunni Central Waqf Board by either Centre or State in a suitable place in Ayodhya, the top court said.

The court said the decision was taken as per law and not on the basis of the faith and belief.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi had finished the hearing in the long-standing dispute on October 16. Other judges of the bench are Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SW Abdul Nazeer.

The five-judge bench was hearing appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict, which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre of disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Ram Lalla.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday appealed for calm ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya, saying that whatever judgment the country's top court gives will not be anyone's victory or loss.