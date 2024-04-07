India declared as 'cancer capital of the world,' know why

India's trajectory in cancer cases, surpassing global rates, has earned it the dubious title of the 'cancer capital of the world'

In a new report, the Health of Nation Report by Apollo Hospitals unveiled a concerning surge in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) across India, with the nation witnessing an alarming rise in cancer cases. The report underscored the gravity of the situation, shedding light on the escalating incidence of NCDs, including cancer, diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and mental health issues. India's trajectory in cancer cases, surpassing global rates, has earned it the dubious title of the "cancer capital of the world."

Released on World Health Day 2024, the report highlighted staggering statistics, indicating that one in three Indians is pre-diabetic, two in three are pre-hypertensive, and one in ten suffers from depression.

Alarmingly, NCDs are manifesting at increasingly younger ages, signalling a potential surge in healthcare burdens.

Emphasising the importance of regular health screenings, the report stressed their role in mitigating risks associated with NCDs, such as cardiac-related ailments.

While the need for widespread health checks persists, there's a positive trend towards comprehensive screenings, indicating a growing awareness of health and wellness among the populace. However, immediate interventions are imperative to combat the growing epidemic of NCDs, including cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and obesity.