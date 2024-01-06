Headlines

'India creates yet another landmark' says PM Modi as ISRO's Aditya-L1 reaches destination travelling 15 lakh kms

PM Modi applauded the country's scientists, and said, 'India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it destination.'

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 05:15 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter/@ISROSight
ISRO on Saturday created history once again as Aditya-L1, the country's first mission to study the sun, reached its final destination. After the historic achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the country's scientists.

"India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity," he wrote on X.

Union Minister posted on X and said,"From Moon walk to Sun Dance! What a glorious turn of year for Bharat!"

ISRO officials earlier said that a satellite in a halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultations/ eclipses. They also said that this will provide a greater advantage in observing solar activities and their effect on space weather in real time.

On September 2, 2023, a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C57) launched the Aditya-L1 spacecraft from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota.

After a flight duration of 63 minutes and 20 seconds, it was successfully injected into an elliptical orbit of 235x19500 km around the Earth then.

The spacecraft underwent a series of maneuvers thereafter and headed Sun-Earth L1, having escaped the Earth's sphere of influence.

The spacecraft carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors.

With inputs from PTI

