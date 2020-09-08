Headlines

India-China face-off: First pictures of Chinese troops armed with spears, machete at LAC emerge

The pictures clearly indicate that the Chinese Army intended a skirmish similar to June 15 in which both sides suffered casualties.

Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Sep 08, 2020, 09:15 PM IST

A day after Chinese troops tried to lock down Indian posts at Pangong Lake in Ladakh, pictures have emerged of the September 7 incident at the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh which shows PLA soldiers carrying weapons, spears and machete.

Sources told WION that around 40 PLA soldiers came on September 7 evening around the heights of Rezang La at LAC. The pictures clearly indicate that the Chinese Army intended a skirmish similar to June 15 in which both sides suffered casualties. While at least 20 Indian jawans were killed in the violent clash, it is believed that 35-50 Chinese troops were also killed in the incident. 

In a midnight statement on Monday, the Chinese Army claimed that the Indian side crossed the LAC and outrageously fired warning shots near the Pangong lake, a statement rebutted by the Indian army in a statement on Tuesday morning. 

The Indian army said, "PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air" and "despite the grave provocation, own troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner".

Meanwhile, sources claimed armies of India and China held communications in the aftermath of the incident even as Chinese troops are in a face-off position with Indian troops near Rezang La Heights.

The developments come days before India's External Affairs minister S Jaishankar is expected to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation  Foreign Ministers meet in Moscow.

