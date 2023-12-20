INDIA bloc to hold nationwide protest on Dec 22 after 141 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament

Headlines

Amitabh Bachchan joins Indian Street Premier League, buys this team in tennis ball cricket tournament

WHO classifies new Covid strain JN.1 as 'variant of interest', says it could increase burden of...

Has Gauri Khan received ED notice for endorsing firm accused of embezzling Rs 30 Crore? Here's what we know

SA vs IND: Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks shine as South Africa beat India by 8 wickets to level series 1-1

DNA TV Show: Massive 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits China, rescue ops underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amitabh Bachchan joins Indian Street Premier League, buys this team in tennis ball cricket tournament

DNA TV Show: Massive 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits China, rescue ops underway

Dunki vs Salaar: Venkatesh Maha deletes Twitter account after being accused of shading Prabhas, favouring SRK

8 most underrated Indian regional films of 2023

Top 5 buys of IPL auction 2024

6 health benefits of Gajak

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Dunki vs Salaar: Venkatesh Maha deletes Twitter account after being accused of shading Prabhas, favouring SRK

Karan Johar reveals this actor 'traumatised' him, says he was the first person for whom his father Yash Johar asked...

Animal Park: Sequel of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster officially announced, fans say 'can't wait'

HomeIndia

India

INDIA bloc to hold nationwide protest on Dec 22 after 141 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament

As many as 49 more opposition lawmakers were suspended from Lok Sabha on Tuesday for unruly behaviour, taking the total number of MPs suspended in both Houses of Parliament to 141.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 05:56 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The opposition INDIA bloc will hold a nationwide protest on December 22 against the suspension of 141 MPs from Parliament, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Tuesday after a meeting of the coalition. He said the coalition also passed a resolution condemning the suspension and calling the action "undemocratic".

As many as 49 more opposition lawmakers were suspended from Lok Sabha on Tuesday for unruly behaviour, taking the total number of MPs suspended in both Houses of Parliament to 141.

Addressing a press conference after the INDIA bloc meeting, Kharge said, "If we have to save democracy we will have to fight together and all of us are ready for this fight." This is for the first time in India's history that such a thing has happened, Kharge said. "The issue that we had raised in the House was not a wrong one....How did those people entered Parliament? Who facilitated their entry?" "We had been saying from earlier, Home Minister (Amit Shah) or Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), should come to House and apprise the House about the incident. But they did not agree. I do not understand. Parliament is going on, they go for inauguration in Ahmedabad...Modi ji goes to his constituency, is giving speeches everywhere, why did he not come to Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. Their intention is to finish democracy," Kharge said.

This is the first instance that so many people have been suspended, he said. The prime minister and the home minister are thinking that no one is better than them at ruling over the country. "We have united to change that mindset", the Congress chief said.

A nationwide protest will be held on December 22 against the suspension of MPs, he said. While the opposition bloc has slammed as "undemocratic" the suspension of MPs for display of placards demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the December 13 security breach in Parliament, the government justified the action saying the suspended MPs insulted the Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha Chairman and the institution of Parliament.

On December 13, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery and opened smoke cans.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Shubham Dubey, uncapped Vidarbha batsman bought by RR for Rs 5.8 crore, set to make IPL debut in 2024

Hrithik Roshan fans defend Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye after netizens say it's copied from BTS' Dynamite

IPL Auction 2024: Gujarat Titans (GT) full list of released, retained and new players

IPL Auction 2024: Meet Sameer Rizvi, new secret weapon for MS Dhoni-led CSK, costlier than Rachin, Shardul

Feeling tired and weak? It could be a sign of Vitamin B12 deficiency

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE