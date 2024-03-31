Twitter
INDIA bloc mega rally in Delhi today: Top leaders expected to join protest against arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP has received the permission from the authorities to hold the rally with more than 20,000 people.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 06:14 AM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Top INDIA bloc leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Bhagwant Mann, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav will participate in a rally at the Ramlila ground on Sunday in what is seen as a show of strength and Opposition unity in the backdrop of arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal just before Lok Sabha polls.

The "Loktantra Bachao" rally -- or 'save democracy' rally -- will also be attended by National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, party vice president Omar Abdullah said. An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said Delhi chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal is also likely to be in attendance. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai claimed that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will also attend the rally.

The Congress said the rally by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance's (INDIA) will send a "strong message" to the Lok Kalyan Marg, where the prime minister's residence is located, that the BJP-led government's "time is up". Addressing a press conference on the rally, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Saturday party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address the rally, among other senior leaders.

"It is not a person-specific rally," he, however, added. "That is why it is called Loktantra Bachao rally. This is not one party's rally, about 27-28 parties are involved in it. All constituents of the INDIA 'janbandhan' will be taking part in the rally," he said.

The AAP has received the permission from the authorities to hold the rally with more than 20,000 people. AAP Punjab state unit working president Budh Ram said, "We have set a target of 1.25 lakh people from Punjab to participate in the protest." The Delhi Police said they have made elaborate arrangements with checking at every gate and deployment of paramilitary personnel in and around the venue.

READ | BJP ally TDP gives Lok Sabha seat to M Sreenivasulu Reddy, father of Delhi excise policy case approver

Police have allowed the rally to take place with certain conditions, including no march, no tractor-trollies, and no weapons in central Delhi, a senior officer said. Although the rally is allowed, Section 144 will remain imposed at the DDU Marg, where the offices of political parties are located, an officer said. No march will be allowed from the Ramlila Maidan, he said, adding that strict action will be taken if any violations take place.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

