Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BJP ally TDP gives Lok Sabha seat to M Sreenivasulu Reddy, father of Delhi excise policy case approver

'Dhoni played under Virat': R Ashwin backs Hardik Pandya amid fan backlash over captaincy

India's T20 World Cup squad likely to be announced on this date

Meet woman who rejected Rs 1 crore job offer, started her firm with Rs 1 lakh, turned it into...

Social media influencer faces backlash over airport conveyor belt stunt, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

SRH vs GT, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

'Dhoni played under Virat': R Ashwin backs Hardik Pandya amid fan backlash over captaincy

India's T20 World Cup squad likely to be announced on this date

Batters with most sixes for single IPL franchise

7 health benefits of eating red bananas

Batters with most sixes in IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Janki Bodiwala chooses favourite between Shaitaan, Vash; reveals her parents' reaction to film: 'Mom was...'| Exclusive

Madgaon Express box office collection: Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary's film earns Rs 1 crore on 2nd Friday

Meet actress who made superhit debut in Bollywood, then quit acting after many flop films to become...

HomeIndia

India

BJP ally TDP gives Lok Sabha seat to M Sreenivasulu Reddy, father of Delhi excise policy case approver

Srinivasulu Reddy was elected from the Ongole Lok Sabha constituency on a YSRCP ticket in 2019. However, he deserted the party recently.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 06:55 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
File photo: X/TDP
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The TDP has named M Srinivasulu Reddy, father of Raghava Magunta, who is an accused-turned approver in the Delhi excise policy scam case, as candidate for Ongole Lok Sabha seat. Srinivasulu Reddy was elected from the Ongole Lok Sabha constituency on a YSRCP ticket in 2019. He deserted the ruling party recently citing "self-respect" issues in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party.

The TDP on Friday announced the candidature of Srinivasulu Reddy from Ongole constituency. Reacting to the allotment of the seat to Srinivasulu Reddy, political analyst Telakapalli Ravi told PTI, "That is the paradox of politics today. While talking about high morals and attacking and criticising others, we forget all the morals in our case." Magunta Raghava was arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor scam by the Enforecment Directorate last year. He later turned approver.

The TDP is in alliance with the BJP in the southern state for the upcoming elections. The Enforcement Directorate is probing the Delhi excise policy scam case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READDelhi Police issues traffic advisory for tomorrow’s INDIA bloc rally; check routes to avoid

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Centre approves CBI probe against jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain in Sukesh's extortion complaint

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Updates: BSEB Matric result expected this week, know how check

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant creates history in Jaipur, becomes first DC player to achieve this huge milestone

Delhi School Results 2024: Class 5, 8, 9, 11 results to be released today, know how to check

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to make big 'expose’ on ED’s probe in excise policy case today: Wife Sunita

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement