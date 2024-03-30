BJP ally TDP gives Lok Sabha seat to M Sreenivasulu Reddy, father of Delhi excise policy case approver

Srinivasulu Reddy was elected from the Ongole Lok Sabha constituency on a YSRCP ticket in 2019. However, he deserted the party recently.

The TDP has named M Srinivasulu Reddy, father of Raghava Magunta, who is an accused-turned approver in the Delhi excise policy scam case, as candidate for Ongole Lok Sabha seat. Srinivasulu Reddy was elected from the Ongole Lok Sabha constituency on a YSRCP ticket in 2019. He deserted the ruling party recently citing "self-respect" issues in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party.

The TDP on Friday announced the candidature of Srinivasulu Reddy from Ongole constituency. Reacting to the allotment of the seat to Srinivasulu Reddy, political analyst Telakapalli Ravi told PTI, "That is the paradox of politics today. While talking about high morals and attacking and criticising others, we forget all the morals in our case." Magunta Raghava was arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor scam by the Enforecment Directorate last year. He later turned approver.

The TDP is in alliance with the BJP in the southern state for the upcoming elections. The Enforcement Directorate is probing the Delhi excise policy scam case.

