India accuses Pak of spreading fake news using social media accounts

"Network encouraged users to mass-report accounts that were critical of Islam and the Pakistani government, and in some cases accounts that were part of the Ahmadi religious community," the report stated.

India's Permanent Mission to United Nations on Tuesday stated that Facebook and Instagram accounts based in Pakistan reported sites and accounts that were critical of Islamabad.

India also accused Pakistan of spreading propaganda, and fake news through these accounts. "Malicious propaganda, misinformation, #infodemic, fake news. Call it what you may. Do read this report from the @stanfordio on motivated false propaganda from Pakistan. The truth is out for the world to see," India's Permanent Mission to UN tweeted.

It also tagged a report published by the Stanford Internet Observatory which stated that Facebook 'suspended 103 Pages, 78 Groups, 453 Facebook accounts, and 107 Instagram accounts for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior' attributed to 'network of individuals in Pakistan.'

The report stated that this particular network of individuals based out of Pakistan used a chrome extension called “Auto Reporter” to automate reporting of “Accounts like anti-Islamic, anti-Pakistani or even groups and pages which is a great threat on social media.”

It further 'provided tutorials to create fake accounts for reporting and to quickly open many tabs to expedite reporting.'

According to the report, the network had claimed over 200 successes.

The Stanford Internet Observatory report also cited that many pages and groups posted content praising Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the ruling party Tehreek-e-Insaf. At the same time, it posted content critical of India's Bharatiya Janata Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, the network also included 'several Indian Army fan Pages and Groups, which had primarily positive messaging about the Indian military and government.'

"We are unclear what the objective of these entities was," the report added.