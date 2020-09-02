India accuses Pak of spreading fake news using social media accounts

Headlines

Laugh out loud with internet's 'nutritional' broomstick, details inside

GATE 2024 Notification expected soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, check list of documents required

Viral video: Brave dog vs fierce tiger - who wins the battle? watch

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan arrested after being sentenced to three years in jail in Toshakhana corruption case

Sushmita Sen reacts to being called ‘gold digger’ after rumoured relationship with Lalit Modi: ‘I don’t need to…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ASI resumes survey of Gyanvapi complex, army personnel killed in J&K, Haryana violence & more | News Wrap, Aug 05

Laugh out loud with internet's 'nutritional' broomstick, details inside

GATE 2024 Notification expected soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, check list of documents required

Here’s how much Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, other stars charged for Gadar 2

8 latest horror movies to watch in August 

7 Indian cricketers who have acted in Bollywood movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

ASI resumes survey of Gyanvapi complex, army personnel killed in J&K, Haryana violence & more | News Wrap, Aug 05

Kutch Express: Manasi Parekh, Viraf Patel, Darsheel Safary talk about their days of struggle

ASI continues survey at Gyanvapi complex, Muslim side present at mosque

Sushmita Sen reacts to being called ‘gold digger’ after rumoured relationship with Lalit Modi: ‘I don’t need to…’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha wins lawsuit against producer Asit Modi, to get Rs 1 crore in dues

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took Rs 25 crore for myositis treatment from Telugu superstar? Actress says 'I can easily...'

HomeIndia

India

India accuses Pak of spreading fake news using social media accounts

"Network encouraged users to mass-report accounts that were critical of Islam and the Pakistani government, and in some cases accounts that were part of the Ahmadi religious community," the report stated.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 02, 2020, 07:45 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's Permanent Mission to United Nations on Tuesday stated that Facebook and Instagram accounts based in Pakistan reported sites and accounts that were critical of Islamabad.

India also accused Pakistan of spreading propaganda, and fake news through these accounts. "Malicious propaganda, misinformation, #infodemic, fake news. Call it what you may. Do read this report from the @stanfordio on motivated false propaganda from Pakistan. The truth is out for the world to see," India's Permanent Mission to UN tweeted.

It also tagged a report published by the Stanford Internet Observatory which stated that Facebook 'suspended 103 Pages, 78 Groups, 453 Facebook accounts, and 107 Instagram accounts for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior' attributed to 'network of individuals in Pakistan.'

"Network encouraged users to mass-report accounts that were critical of Islam and the Pakistani government, and in some cases accounts that were part of the Ahmadi religious community," the report added.

The report stated that this particular network of individuals based out of Pakistan used a chrome extension called “Auto Reporter” to automate reporting of “Accounts like anti-Islamic, anti-Pakistani or even groups and pages which is a great threat on social media.”

It further 'provided tutorials to create fake accounts for reporting and to quickly open many tabs to expedite reporting.'

According to the report, the network had claimed over 200 successes.

The  Stanford Internet Observatory report also cited that many pages and groups posted content praising Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the ruling party Tehreek-e-Insaf. At the same time, it posted content critical of India's Bharatiya Janata Party,  Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, the network also included 'several Indian Army fan Pages and Groups, which had primarily positive messaging about the Indian military and government.'

"We are unclear what the objective of these entities was," the report added.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi

Viral video: Brave dog vs fierce tiger - who wins the battle? watch

Alia Bhatt recalls how Ranbir Kapoor bowed before her during varmala, cites how real wedding was different from RARKPK

Malaika Arora's Rs 75,000 sizzling saree game with plunge-neck blouse is a treat for ethnic fashion

Meet Girish Mathrubootham, man who couldn’t crack IIT but built Rs 1 lakh crore firm, proved relatives wrong

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE