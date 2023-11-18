Headlines

India

India

IND vs AUS: Indian Railways announces special trains for World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad; check details

A special express train will depart from New Delhi railway station at 5 pm today.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 04:03 PM IST

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final: Ahead of the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final, the Indian Railways has decided to run special trains from New Delhi and Mumbai to Ahmedabad on Saturday. The decision comes in view of the extra rush for the Cricket World Cup final to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19). 

This initiative comes as a relief for fans who were grappling with exorbitant airfares, ranging between Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000. The train offers seats at a much lower price than the airfare, with prices ranging from Rs 620 for a sleeper seat to Rs 3490 for a 1st AC seat. The 3AC economy and 3AC seats are priced at Rs 1525 and Rs 1665, respectively

Train timings

The train will depart from Delhi at 5 pm and reach Ahmedabad tomorrow morning around 7.15 am. After the match, the train will depart from Ahmedabad at 2:30 am and reach Delhi the next day around 7 pm. In addition to this train, three similar trains are being run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ | Watch: Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins' photoshoot ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final goes viral

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

