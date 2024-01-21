Headlines

In a first, army couple set to march down Kartavya Path in Republic Day parade

The couple, who got married in June 2023, said it was a sheer coincidence that they were getting to march together on the occasion.

PTI

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 06:05 AM IST

Major Jerry Blaize and Captain Supreetha C T are all set to become the first couple to march down the Kartavya Path as members of two different contingents in the Republic Day parade on January 26. "This is a first in the history of the Republic Day parades," Major Blaize told PTI.

The couple, who got married in June 2023, said it was a sheer coincidence that they were getting to march together on the occasion.

"This did not happen in a planned way. It is a coincidence. Initially, I took my selection test and got through. Then my husband also got selected from his regiment," Captain Supreetha said.

They were part of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) during college.

"My wife took part in the NCC Republic Day parade in 2016 at the Kartavya Path, New Delhi and I got the opportunity to be part of the NCC Republic Day camp in 2014 New Delhi. This was also one of the motivating factors for me to lead my regiment in the Republic Day 2024 at Kartavya path and make my regiment proud," Major Blaize said.

Capt Supreetha is from Mysore, Karnataka, and is a law graduate from JSS Law College in the city. Major Blaize is from Wellington, Tamil Nadu, and did his graduation from Jain University, Bengaluru.

They currently live in Delhi. They are from different regiments and take part in practice sessions separately.

"My husband is from the Madras regiment and I am part of the Corps of Military Police contingent," Captain Supreetha said.

"We are posted at different places and this is one such opportunity that both of us are getting to spend time together for these two months in New Delhi. It is a very proud moment for both of us that we are here with our respective contingents," she added.

They said their families are delighted and they will be coming to attend the parade.

