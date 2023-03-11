Weather Update: IMD issues rainfall alert over eastern Indian states during next 24 hours; know state-wise forecast here

Photo: File (Image for representation)

In various states across the country, rain is expected during the next few days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. According to IMD's most recent press release, there is a very good chance that east India may experience isolated rain and thunderstorm activity during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Western Himalayan Area is expected to have rain and thunderstorms until March 14. From March 15 to 17, rain is anticipated in the southern parts of India. In the middle troposphere, the westerly trough is currently extending from north Bihar to south Interior Karnataka, passing through Telangana, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and North Interior Karnataka.

It is quite likely that West Bengal, Sikkim, and Jharkhand may have occasional light rainfall activity with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong wind at speed 30–40 kmph on Saturday due to the influence of this weather event. Across West Assam, Odisha, and Bihar, similar weather trends will dominate.

Isolated to scattered rainfall and thunderstorm activity are quite possible throughout the Western Himalayan Area through March 15, as well as over Rajasthan on March 13 and 14. The weather agency stated in a bulletin that thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur over Uttarakhand on March 13 and 14. Similarly, during March 12 and 13, wet spells are predicted over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad.

This weather is likely to persist in Himachal Pradesh on March 13 and 14, and in Rajasthan on March 13. Between March 13 and March 15, West Madhya Pradesh is forecasted to experience isolated light rainfall activity with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

During this same time frame, thunderstorms and lightning are also expected over Gujarat State, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada. For the next few days, similar weather actions are expected in east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh.

From March 15 to 17, there is a chance of light to moderate rainfall over north interior Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, interior Karnataka, east Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand, according to the weather service.

According to the IMD, the next two days will see a modest increase in maximum temperatures of two to three degrees Celsius, with no more notable changes expected for the next three days. The next three days are forecast to see a gradual increase in maximum temperatures of two to three degrees Celsius, followed by a dip. After three days, maximum temperatures are also anticipated to rise in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from IMD press release)