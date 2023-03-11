Search icon
This state bans entry of poultry, pigs amid Avian influenza, African Swine fever outbreak

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure through the western border of the state.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 09:51 PM IST

The Assam government has imposed a ban on the entry of poultry and pigs in the state from other states following the outbreak of Avian Influenza and African Swine Fever in some states of the country.Assam

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora on Saturday said, "The step has been taken to prevent the spread of Avian Influenza and African Swine Fever in poultry and pigs in Assam and other North Eastern states."

"In view of the outbreak of Avian Influenza and African Swine Fever in a few states of the country, the Assam government has imposed a temporary ban on entry of poultry, and pigs from outside of the state to Assam as a precautionary measure through the western border of the state in the interest of preventing the spread of the disease to Assam and other North Eastern states," Atul Bora added.

Notably, the administration culled over 700 pigs amid the African Swine Flu scare in Madhya Pradesh`s Damoh district in January.

