IMD update: Heavy rainfall alert in Maharashtra, Karnataka and other states – Check full list here

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a crucial weather update, in which it predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and others. The IMD also issued orange and red alerts for several areas.

Apart from these states, an alert has also been issued for Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, since these states are likely to witness heavy rainfall over the next few days. The weather agency has further issued an alert for light to moderate rains and thunderstorms for several northern states.

The IMD has said that very heavy rainfall is possible in multiple states over the next few days, most likely from July 15 to 18. Mentioned below is a list of states where there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall.

IMD rainfall alert: List of states expected heavy downpour

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

Odisha

Chhattisgarh

Maharashtra

Gujarat

Jammu and Kashmir

Himachal Pradesh

Ladakh

Kerala

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Goa

In the recent weather update, the IMD said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rains and thunderstorms in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi over the next few days.

The weather might cause some problems for the residents of Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat state, Kerala, and Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka for the next four to five days, as there is an alert for heavy rainfall.

A red alert has been issued in four districts in Maharashtra, including Nashik and Pune, and an orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, warning the citizens of heavy rainfall and storms.

A report from the Disaster Management Department said that 13 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and three teams of the State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the distressed districts of the state.

