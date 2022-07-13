Warning of heavy rain in many states including Maharashtra, Gujarat; red and orange alert issued

(Image Source: IANS)

The India Meteorological Center (IMD) on Tuesday, informed by tweeting that during the next three days in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi there is a possibility of scattered and moderate rain with thunderstorm.

IMD also tweeted that on July 13 and July 14 there is a possibility of good rain in Punjab as well. States like Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat state, Kerala and Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka may receive heavy rains for the next 4 to 5 days.

Read | Weather update: IMD issues red alert for several Maharashtra districts, orange alert for Mumbai

The MeT Department also predicted isolated very heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on July 15 and July 16 and over the Gujarat region on July 14. Saurashtra and Kutch are also expected to witness similar weather conditions on July 15. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is forecasted over Odisha till July 16.

The Weather Department has also issued an alert of thunderstorms. There is also a possibility of light to moderate rain and thunder and lightning with isolated heavy rains in all these states. According to media reports, till July 14, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for rain in Mumbai.

A red alert has already been issued for 4 districts including Palghar, Nashik, Pune from July 11 to July 14. A report of the Disaster Management Department said that 13 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and three teams of State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the distressed districts of the state.

In the national capital Delhi, a drop in temperature was recorded on Tuesday morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded 2 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8 am on Tuesday.