IMD issues alert, predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh

File Photo

The monsoon is progressing normally and will likely reach Maharashtra in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday. The IMD has also warned of isolated extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.5 mm) in Arunachal Pradesh on June 10-11, and Assam and Meghalaya during the next five days.

The monsoon accounts for around 70 percent of the country's annual rainfall and is considered the lifeline of its agriculture-based economy. Senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said the monsoon touched the Kerala coast on May 29 and covered the south and the central Arabian Sea, Kerala, parts of Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, and the entire northeast between May 31 and June 7.

"There is no delay in the progress of monsoon. It is likely to reach Maharashtra in the next two days and cover Mumbai in the subsequent two days," he told reporters here, dismissing reports that its progress had slowed down.

"We have strong monsoon features -- there are strong winds and clouds have started developing -- for the next two days," he added.

The scientist said conditions are favourable for the further advance of monsoon over Goa and some more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu in the next two days. It is likely to reach Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and June 22, the IMD said in an extended range forecast.

Since June 1, when the monsoon season begins, the country has received 42 percent less rainfall, with northwest India recording a rainfall deficiency of 94 percent.

However, above-normal rainfall is likely in the northeast, east India (excluding Odisha), and northwest India between June 16 and June 22, the IMD said. It will be the seventh consecutive year when the country would receive normal rainfall during the June-September period.

Jenamani said extremely heavy rainfall is predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya over the next few days. Assam was hit by a wave of floods last month. Intense pre-monsoon rain and flooding caused massive damage to the state's infrastructure, including bridges, roads, and railway tracks.