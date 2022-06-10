CBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for internship under Law Internship Scheme, check eligibility, steps to apply

File Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is all set to launch a Law Internship Scheme. This program will hire Indian law students from various law schools as interns. The candidates who will be selected will be assigned to CBI's offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Bangalore. A total of 30 interns might get selected by CBI in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Bangalore. The internship will last for a period of 3 months to 6 months.

CBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

The interested candidate should be a citizen of India.

The candidate should be a law student of the Graduation course through English Medium and enrolled in a reputed Law University.

The candidate should be pursuing 5 years of integrated LLB course and should have completed at least 4 years of the same.

CBI Recruitment 2022: Conditions for recruitment

This is not a paid internship.

Interns will have to make their arrangements for stay and travel.

CBI will not be liable to provide any medical facility or any other facility to the Interns.

The internship does not assure any right for any future employment in the CBI.

Interns will be given the opportunity to assist the CBI law and investigating officers, in researching court judgments on specific areas, preparation of court applications and replies, presentation of evidence & examining witnesses in court, trial work, data collection, and any other work assigned by senior officers thereby giving them the required practical exposure.

Interns will be required to sign the “Oath of Secrecy” at their joining which will bind on their conduct during the internship and thereafter.

CBI Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

The candidates who are interested and eligible will have to send their original applications, a detailed bio-data in the prescribed pro-forma (Annexure-A), and a 150-word SOP as to why they want to join the internship.

This application is to be sent to the Superintendent of Police (Training), CBI Academy, Hapur Road, Kamla Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh – 201002 on or before 16.06.2022.