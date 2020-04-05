ICMR issues fresh guidelines for setting up of coronavirus testing labs

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued fresh guidelines for setting up of coronavirus testing laboratories as the number of cases rises across the country.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases have risen to 3374 while the toll is at 77, according to data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The ICMR has approved the COVID-19 testing in more than 200 laboratories across the country. Based on the new requests from several districts of India for initiation of COVID-19 testing, ICMR said it has formulated the new guidelines for the establishment of a new testing laboratory in any district.

The council said the number of suspected cases in that particular district should be more than 100 per day and the nearest testing laboratory must be at least 250 kms (4-5 hrs @ 60 Km/hr) for plain areas and 150 kms (5 hrs @ 30Km/hr) for hilly areas.

In case there are testing laboratories within this distance, each of the existing testing laboratories should be testing at least 100 samples per , the ICMR said.

"If the nearest testing laboratory is within the above-mentioned distance, and not testing 100 samples per day, and does not agree to test the samples from the affected district, then the existing laboratory will be closed down, and permission will be given to the new laboratory," it said.

Besides, the district should have a government laboratory with the availability of BSL-2 level laboratory including a molecular biology setup for virological diagnosis, a functioning and calibrated Biosafety cabinet type 2A/2B in the laboratory, a cold centrifuge/microfuge for RNA extraction and functioning and calibrated real-time PCR machine.

It must also have the availability of staff with good understanding of laboratory biosafety and biosecurity, trained for handling respiratory samples for viral diagnosis, RNA extraction and realtime PCR, the ICMR said.

Available staff with experience of work in virology and handling clinical specimens, especially respiratory samples, is also needed in the district, according to the new guidelines.

A robust Institutional policy on biomedical waste management of human origin and well-defined arrangement for segregation and discarding of biomedical waste is also needed.

Proofs of these requirements, including documents and photographs, need to be submitted to ICMR while applying for a new testing laboratory.

If the district has no government laboratory, but has a private laboratory which can apply for COVID-19 testing, the laboratory should have NABL accreditation, and the scope of accreditation must include real-time PCR for respiratory viruses, as per the ICMR guidelines.